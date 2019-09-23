WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry to hear cross-examination application
The state capture inquiry is expected to hear an application for cross-examination when it resumes on Monday afternoon.
The commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, did not reveal who would make the application.
The Commission is scheduled to resume tomorrow, 23 September 2019 at 14:00 to hear an application.#StateCaptureInquiry— State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) September 22, 2019
Last week, Hawks investigator Kobus Roelofse testified that journalist Ranjeni Munusamy's car had been paid off with money from a secret crime intelligence slush fund.
He said R143,621.78 was allegedly paid into a WesBank vehicle finance account to settle what was owed on a vehicle registered in Munusamy's name in 2008, when she was self-employed.
Roelofse said he had learnt of the alleged payments while investigating claims of corruption involving crime intelligence officers and a Centurion-based vehicle dealership, Atlantis Motors.