Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry to hear cross-examination application

23 September 2019 - 13:49 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry is expected to hear an application for cross-examination when it resumes on Monday afternoon. 

The commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, did not reveal who would make the application.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Last week, Hawks investigator Kobus Roelofse testified that journalist Ranjeni Munusamy's car had been paid off with money from a secret crime intelligence slush fund.

He said R143,621.78 was allegedly paid into a WesBank vehicle finance account to settle what was owed on a vehicle registered in Munusamy's name in 2008, when she was self-employed.

Roelofse said he had learnt of the alleged payments while investigating claims of corruption involving crime intelligence officers and a Centurion-based vehicle dealership, Atlantis Motors.

READ MORE:

Ranjeni Munusamy: 'I deny the allegations levelled against me at Zondo commission'

Senior Tiso Blackstar Group journalist Ranjeni Munusamy has denied allegations levelled against her at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.
Politics
5 days ago

State capture: How charges were dropped against Richard Mdluli - 'It just didn't make sense'

Former specialised commercial crime unit head Lawrence Mrwebi deliberately dropped a 2012 case against then Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli to ...
Politics
4 days ago

Acting Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza 'threatened' anti-corruption colleagues

One of Berning Ntlemeza's first actions as acting Hawks boss in 2014 was to threaten members of the Anti-Corruption Task Team (ACTT) with legal ...
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

Mom of missing teacher heads for Vietnam
'Hugo bel die polisie' becomes catchy song after brawl video goes viral
X