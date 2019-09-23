WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry to hear cross-examination application

Last week, Hawks investigator Kobus Roelofse testified that journalist Ranjeni Munusamy's car had been paid off with money from a secret crime intelligence slush fund.

He said R143,621.78 was allegedly paid into a WesBank vehicle finance account to settle what was owed on a vehicle registered in Munusamy's name in 2008, when she was self-employed.

Roelofse said he had learnt of the alleged payments while investigating claims of corruption involving crime intelligence officers and a Centurion-based vehicle dealership, Atlantis Motors.