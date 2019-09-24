Agrizzi accused of 'lying' at state capture inquiry
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has been accused of lying at the state capture inquiry, where he made a string of allegations against the company and its late boss Gavin Watson.
The accusation is contained in documents that Watson was due to present when he testified at the Sars inquiry. However, Watson died just two days before he was due to testify.
TimesLIVE has confirmed that the documents are authentic. Agrizzi vehemently denied the claims on Tuesday morning.
In documents published on Biznews on Monday, Agrizzi is accused of committing perjury when he claimed during testimony at the state capture inquiry that Watson was the only person who made decisions at the company, which did extensive business with the state.
Watson died in a car accident at the OR Tambo International Airport on August 29, in what has been described as suspicious circumstances.
The document states bluntly that Agrizzi "lied under oath to the Zondo commission" in a number of different instances.
Watson's nephew, Jared Watson, confirmed to TimesLIVE that the documents - presented in the form of a timeline - were authentic and were due to be presented at the Sars inquiry just two days after his dad's death.
However, he said that the document was a part of the submission his father was set to make. He would not provide TimesLIVE with the full document.
Watson confirmed to TimesLIVE's sister publication SowetanLIVE that he had helped to compile the document, and that he had personally submitted them to the inquiry.
In response to a text message seeking comment, Agrizzi told TimesLIVE that the "truth is out there, verified by the Zondo [commission] investigators".
He also claimed there was an "agenda that I don't see fit to comment on" in the posting of the documents.
"Bear in mind they are allegations they have not been brought before the Zondo commission or SARS [inquiry]. The claims made by the Watsons are merely to deflect attention," he said.