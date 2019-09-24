Agrizzi accused of 'lying' at state capture inquiry

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has been accused of lying at the state capture inquiry, where he made a string of allegations against the company and its late boss Gavin Watson.

The accusation is contained in documents that Watson was due to present when he testified at the Sars inquiry. However, Watson died just two days before he was due to testify.

TimesLIVE has confirmed that the documents are authentic. Agrizzi vehemently denied the claims on Tuesday morning.

In documents published on Biznews on Monday, Agrizzi is accused of committing perjury when he claimed during testimony at the state capture inquiry that Watson was the only person who made decisions at the company, which did extensive business with the state.

Watson died in a car accident at the OR Tambo International Airport on August 29, in what has been described as suspicious circumstances.