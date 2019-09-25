IN QUOTES | Ramaphosa says no language in SA is superior to another

Speaking at the Heritage Day celebration at Mxolisi Dicksy Jacobs Stadium in Upington, Northern Cape, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged South Africans to embrace their indigenous languages.

He said no language in SA was superior to another.

Here are five quotes from his speech:

Equal language

“There is no language in this country that is superior to another.

“There is no language we can say belongs to the past and must stay there.

“Every single language spoken in this country has equal value and equal worth.”

Great transmission

“Language is the great transmission line that binds us to our forebears. It helps us to understand where we have come from and anchors us and our children in the present.

“The United Nations has declared 2019 to be the Year of Indigenous Languages, and this year Heritage Month is focused on elevating all our languages and to see that they are more widely spoken and read.”

SA public schools

“Over the last few years, we have reduced the number of public schools that do not teach an African language from 2,500 schools to just over 460.

“By the end of next year, we are aiming to ensure that all of South Africa’s 23,000 public schools offer an African language.”

Sho Madjozi and King Monada shoutout

“I want to issue a challenge to our musically gifted young people here in the Northern Cape, we want to hear from the Sho Madjozis and King Monadas of the Northern Cape.

“Music is one of the best ways to elevate indigenous languages. We want to download your music on to our phones and watch your music videos on MTV.”

Better life for South Africans

“There is nothing in any of our traditions and cultures that supports acts of violence against others, that allows the abuse of women and children, or that promotes racism, tribalism and other forms of intolerance.

“We know that regardless of their circumstances, every South African wants the same thing; a better life for themselves and their families and to live in peace and coexistence with others.”