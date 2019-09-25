IN SNAPS | Julius Malema pays last respects to Mugabe in Harare

EFF leader Julius Malema has paid his respects to the man he has called his “hero”, Robert Mugabe, in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Malema and the party's treasurer-general Leigh Mathys represented the EFF in paying their last respects to the late former Zimbabwean president at his “Blue Roof” home on Monday.

Mugabe died in Singapore on September 6 at the age of 95. His funeral service was held on September 14.

His body is expected to be buried at Heroes Acre in the capital within the next few weeks.