IN SNAPS | Julius Malema pays last respects to Mugabe in Harare
EFF leader Julius Malema has paid his respects to the man he has called his “hero”, Robert Mugabe, in Harare, Zimbabwe.
Malema and the party's treasurer-general Leigh Mathys represented the EFF in paying their last respects to the late former Zimbabwean president at his “Blue Roof” home on Monday.
Mugabe died in Singapore on September 6 at the age of 95. His funeral service was held on September 14.
His body is expected to be buried at Heroes Acre in the capital within the next few weeks.
The CIC @Julius_S_Malema together with TG @LeighMathys visited Mama Grace Mugabe in Harare, Zimbabwe today to offer EFF condolences on the passing of our Hero & Icon Robert Mugabe. #Gushungu #EFFAtBlueRoof pic.twitter.com/WzI3PkTUJ8— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 23, 2019
The EFF leadership, led by CIC @Julius_S_Malema also had lunch with the Mugabe family on their visit to pay respects & pass condolences.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 23, 2019
We reiterate our heartfelt & revolutionary condolences on the passing of our Hero & Pan-Africanist Robert Mugabe. #EFFAtBlueRoof #Gushungu pic.twitter.com/RN78hojDLW
We visited Mama Grace Mugabe in Harare, Zimbabwe today to offer our condolences and to personally thank her for looking after President Robert Mugabe until the last minute. We viewed the body of the true Pan Africanist. #Gushungu #EFFAtBlueRoof pic.twitter.com/tLyfbZzHKU— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 23, 2019
The EFF has been unapologetically vocal in its support of Mugabe and his controversial leadership of Zimbabwe.
TimesLIVE reported that the EFF hosted a memorial service for Mugabe on September 12.
Speaking at the service, Malema praised Zimbabwe for obtaining freedom and said the legacy of Mugabe was that of an anti-colonialist and anti-imperialist who refused to bend the knee when faced with harsh consequences.
He said Mugabe's legacy must be celebrated.
Last week Twitter ruled that Malema's tweet containing quotes from Mugabe was not a “violation of any Twitter rules”.
This after growing outrage following Malema's slideshow of quotes from Mugabe, including one which read: “The only white man you can trust is a dead white man.”
The quote, according to UK publication The Independent, was said by Mugabe and was included in a list of his “most eccentric quotes”, which also included him infamously saying he was better than Jesus because has “died many times”.