IN SNAPS | Julius Malema pays last respects to Mugabe in Harare

25 September 2019 - 11:30 By Unathi Nkanjeni
EFF leader Julius Malema with Grace Mugabe at former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe's 'Blue Roof' home.
Image: Twitter/EFF

EFF leader Julius Malema has paid his respects to the man he has called his “hero”, Robert Mugabe, in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Malema and the party's treasurer-general Leigh Mathys represented the EFF in paying their last respects to the late former Zimbabwean president at his “Blue Roof” home on Monday.

Mugabe died in Singapore on September 6 at the age of 95. His funeral service was held on September 14.

His body is expected to be buried at Heroes Acre in the capital within the next few weeks.

The EFF has been unapologetically vocal in its support of Mugabe and his controversial leadership of Zimbabwe.

TimesLIVE reported that the EFF hosted a memorial service for Mugabe on September 12.

Speaking at the service, Malema praised Zimbabwe for obtaining freedom and said the legacy of Mugabe was that of an anti-colonialist and anti-imperialist who refused to bend the knee when faced with harsh consequences.

He said Mugabe's legacy must be celebrated.

