WATCH | DA charges FF+ politician after k-word rant caught on video

Maritz was captured in a three-minute video using the racial slur during an apparently random conversation. In the video she can be seen sitting in a chair and conversing with two other women. Only their voices can be heard. In the middle of the video she can be heard using the k-word.

The DA said it took the matter seriously and was of the view that there was no place for racist people in society.

Apart from the criminal charges, the party said it would approach the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to report Maritz.

This comes after the party said it had requested that the Limpopo legislature’s ethics committee investigate the matter.

“The DA finds her racial utterances abhorrent and unacceptable and we will not tolerate this behaviour in our democracy. The DA remains committed to the project of non-racialism and building a united South Africa with a shared future,” said Smit.

Contacted by TimesLIVE, Maritz said she didn't want to comment.

"Herewith do I wish not to comment on the allegations made against me using the k-word. I am gaining legal advice as a matter of urgency," she said.