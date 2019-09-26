Investigation into Anwa Dramat a sham, state capture commission told

A 2014 investigation into former Hawks boss Anwa Dramat's alleged involvement in the illegal deportation of five Zimbabweans was a sham aimed "at getting rid" of him.

This is according to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Limpopo head Innocent Khuba who told the state capture inquiry on Thursday that the investigation into what later became infamously known as the "Zimbabwean rendition saga" was conducted to have Dramat replaced with Berning Ntlemeza.

Khuba was one of the Ipid officials who conducted the initial investigation.

He, along with former Ipid boss Robert McBride and Ipid head of investigations Matthews Sesoko, were suspended and charged for defeating the ends of justice in 2015 on allegations relating to the amendment of an internal Ipid report into the illegal deportation of Zimbabwean murder suspects in 2010.

That matter was widely seen as a political manoeuvre to have Dramat and his Gauteng commander Shadrack Sibiya removed.