Mmusi Maimane 'abhors racists of all kinds' & Fikile Mbalula agrees
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he hates racists of “all kinds”.
Maimane, who posted a picture of himself with the Indian flag in the background, said: “I abhor racists of all kinds. The hatred and blame of the other as some form struggle is regressive.
“Today it’s the foreigner, a particular language group, a religion, a tribe etc.
“The prosperity of our nation lies in us working together, to build an SA for all.”
Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula agreed with him.
I agree with you Mmusi 👊🙏— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix 100days (@MbalulaFikile) September 25, 2019
Maimane has, in the past, been accused of “pleasing racists”.
TimesLIVE reported that Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi slammed him, saying he should not use his name “to please racists”.
This after Maimane weighed on Lesufi's criticism of an Afrikaans university that is set to open next year.
Maimane said Lesufi's comments sought to divide the nation.
“I fear there are some that want to divide us. I fear there are those who want to stand up ... that are spewing hatred against other people.
“I heard even from Panyaza ... who is trying to shut down the language of other people. Remember one thing, if today they start to attack a language like Afrikaans, tomorrow they will be attacking isiTswana and isiZulu.”