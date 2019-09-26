Politics

Mmusi Maimane 'abhors racists of all kinds' & Fikile Mbalula agrees

26 September 2019 - 11:17 By Unathi Nkanjeni
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the hatred and blame of 'the other' as some form of struggle is regressive.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the hatred and blame of 'the other' as some form of struggle is regressive.
Image: Sunday Times / Waldo Swiegers

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he hates racists of “all kinds”.

Maimane, who posted a picture of himself with the Indian flag in the background, said: “I abhor racists of all kinds. The hatred and blame of the other as some form struggle is regressive.

“Today it’s the foreigner, a particular language group, a religion, a tribe etc.

“The prosperity of our nation lies in us working together, to build an SA for all.”

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula agreed with him.

Maimane has, in the past, been accused of “pleasing racists”.

TimesLIVE reported that Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi slammed him, saying he should not use his name “to please racists”.

This after Maimane weighed on Lesufi's criticism of an Afrikaans university that is set to open next year.

Maimane said Lesufi's comments sought to divide the nation.

“I fear there are some that want to divide us. I fear there are those who want to stand up ... that are spewing hatred against other people.

“I heard even from Panyaza ... who is trying to shut down the language of other people. Remember one thing, if today they start to attack a language like Afrikaans, tomorrow they will be attacking isiTswana and isiZulu.”

MORE

Panyaza Lesufi warns Mmusi Maimane: 'Don't use my name to please racists'

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has slammed DA leader Mmusi Maimane, saying he should not use his name “to please racists”.
Politics
5 hours ago

Panyaza Lesufi slams new Afrikaans university: ‘Don’t remind us of apartheid’

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi has slammed an Afrikaans university that is set to open next year.
News
1 week ago

POLL | Does banning the old SA flag really make a difference?

Does it or does it not?
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

'Drunk' Ekurhuleni metro police department officer caught on camera
First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
X