WATCH LIVE | State capture: Limpopo Ipid's Innocent Khuba continues his testimony

Editor's note: Feed will start at 11am

26 September 2019 - 08:32 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture will hear an in-camera application on Thursday, as well as the continuation of Innocent Khuba's testimony.


Khuba, who is Limpopo head of Ipid, started his testimony on Wednesday, saying he joined Ipid on January 1 2009, when it was still known as the Independent Complaints Directorate (ICD).

On Monday, documents published on Biznews accused former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi of committing perjury when he claimed during testimony at the inquiry that Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson was the only person who made decisions at that company, which did extensive business with the state.

Watson died in a car accident near the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on August 29, in what have been described as suspicious circumstances.

TimesLIVE has confirmed that the documents are authentic. Agrizzi vehemently denied the claims.

1 day ago

22 hours ago

2 days ago

