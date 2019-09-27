Ramaphosa gets award from New York health NGO for controversial NHI bill

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been awarded a Universal Health Care Award for moving to implement the controversial National Health Insurance (NHI) bill in SA.

A New York-based non-governmental organisation The Access Challenge applauded the move, which is set for public hearings in October.

“The recognition of South Africa’s plan to achieve universal health coverage enabled by National Health Insurance (NHI) coincided with the adoption by the United Nations of the UN Political Declaration on Universal Health Coverage, or UHC, which commits countries to advance towards full coverage for their citizens in four major areas around primary care.”

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize received the award on behalf of Ramaphosa in New York, where he was part of the SA delegation to the annual United Nations General Assembly.