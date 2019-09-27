State capture: Key witness testifies about looting at Crime Intelligence

The highly-anticipated testimony of former Crime Intelligence officer Col Dhanajaya Naidoo began at the state capture inquiry on Friday with the key whistleblower on the looting of the division's secret service account describing how he came into contact with Hawks investigators in 2011.

Naidoo is in witness protection after he penned a 2011 affidavit exposing the corruption in crime intelligence, and the looting of the division's secret service account under its former boss, Richard Mdluli.

Naidoo's affidavit served as the foundation of investigations into Mdluli, other senior crime intelligence officers and cabinet ministers by seasoned Hawks investigator Col Kobus Roelofse.

Naidoo was also a culprit, admitting to have submitted about R100,000 worth of false claims paid out by the secret service account before he turned state witness.

He told the commission that it was in September 2011 that he was first interviewed by Roelofse. Then, between October 18 and 21 that year, in a series of follow-up interviews, Naidoo laid bare how the secret service account was used as a cash cow by Mdluli, Solomon Lazarus, Hein Barnard and other senior Crime Intelligence officers to pay for flights, accommodation, cars and security upgrades to their homes.