State capture witness accuses police minister Bheki Cele of receiving bribe

Crime intelligence officer Dhanajaya Naidoo told the state capture inquiry that he believes police minister Bheki Cele was bribed to protect corruption-accused intelligence officer Solomon Lazarus.

Naidoo, who is in witness protection, described a 2009 meeting at the home of Durban businessman Panganathan "Timmy" Marimuthu. Present at the meeting were Naidoo, Marimuthu, Lazarus and, later, Cele.

Cele was national police commissioner at the time.

"At the time, [Richard Mdluli] was appointed [as head of Crime Intelligence] … Lazarus was informed by Mdluli he was going to be transferred out of the secret service account division.

"There was resistance. [Lazarus] subsequently made arrangements for a meeting between himself and Cele. Marimuthu would be the go-to guy to facilitate this meeting," Naidoo said.

"There were several meetings held between Lazarus and Cele."