Crime Intelligence fund was a bottomless piggy bank for graft, Zondo hears

Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and two other senior officials allegedly used a 2010 recruitment drive as a instrument to illegally appoint or promote friends and family into the division.

This is according to Crime Intelligence officer and whistle-blower Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo, who testified at the Zondo state capture inquiry on Monday.

Information obtained from Naidoo in 2011 resulted in the Hawks launching 11 investigations into Mdluli and finance officer Solly Lazarus in relation to a host of crimes during their tenures at the intelligence division of the police. Naidoo is currently in the witness protection programme, and testified in camera.

