Politics

EFF on Pravin Gordhan's court dismissal: 'Today's judgment is a victory of accountability'

01 October 2019 - 07:01 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The EFF has welcomed the high court’s ruling to dismiss minister of enterprise Pravin Gordhan’s application to strike out the inspector-general of intelligence rogue unit report from court proceedings.
The EFF has welcomed the high court’s ruling to dismiss minister of enterprise Pravin Gordhan’s application to strike out the inspector-general of intelligence rogue unit report from court proceedings.
Image: EFF via Twitter

The EFF has welcomed the high court’s ruling to dismiss minister of enterprise Pravin Gordhan’s application to strike out the inspector-general of intelligence (IGI) rogue unit report from court proceedings.

In November 2018, Gordhan laid charges of crimen injuria‚ incitement of violence and criminal defamation against EFF leader Julius Malema and party deputy leader Floyd Shivambu.

This comes after the pair accused Gordhan of being corrupt‚ “a dog of white monopoly capital” and claimed that he hated black people.

Pravin Gordhan lays incitement, defamation charges against Malema

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Monday laid charges of crimen injuria, incitement of violence and criminal defamation against EFF ...
News
10 months ago

According to a News24 report, Gordhan's attorney Tebogo Malatji confirmed the dismissal, saying the court had not provided reasons for it.

He also accused the EFF of using the report to divert from the complaint lodged by Gordhan which related to defamatory statements.

In a statement on Monday, the EFF said the ruling was a victory.

“We welcome the opportunity given by this judgment for the IGI rogue unit report to be deliberated in the open public court,” EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement.

“Both a chapter 9 institution, in the form of the public protector and a chapter 11 institution in the form of the inspector-general of intelligence have found that Pravin Gordhan ran an illegal intelligence unit within Sars.

“They determined that he must be criminally prosecuted. Today's judgment is a victory of accountability against an individual who feels above the law.”

The main case will resume on October 24 and 25.

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

UCT student murdered after 'huge' beach party: security guard
'Huge' Clifton beach party preceded UCT student's murder: security guard
X