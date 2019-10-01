EFF on Pravin Gordhan's court dismissal: 'Today's judgment is a victory of accountability'
The EFF has welcomed the high court’s ruling to dismiss minister of enterprise Pravin Gordhan’s application to strike out the inspector-general of intelligence (IGI) rogue unit report from court proceedings.
In November 2018, Gordhan laid charges of crimen injuria‚ incitement of violence and criminal defamation against EFF leader Julius Malema and party deputy leader Floyd Shivambu.
This comes after the pair accused Gordhan of being corrupt‚ “a dog of white monopoly capital” and claimed that he hated black people.
According to a News24 report, Gordhan's attorney Tebogo Malatji confirmed the dismissal, saying the court had not provided reasons for it.
He also accused the EFF of using the report to divert from the complaint lodged by Gordhan which related to defamatory statements.
In a statement on Monday, the EFF said the ruling was a victory.
“We welcome the opportunity given by this judgment for the IGI rogue unit report to be deliberated in the open public court,” EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement.
“Both a chapter 9 institution, in the form of the public protector and a chapter 11 institution in the form of the inspector-general of intelligence have found that Pravin Gordhan ran an illegal intelligence unit within Sars.
“They determined that he must be criminally prosecuted. Today's judgment is a victory of accountability against an individual who feels above the law.”
The main case will resume on October 24 and 25.