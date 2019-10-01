EFF welcomes court ruling against Pravin Gordhan on Sars intelligence report

The EFF has welcomed a decision by the Equality Court to dismiss a bid by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan's to have a report by the inspector-general of intelligence (IGI) removed from his court battle against red berets leader Julius Malema.

The classified report dealt with an alleged "rogue unit" at the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

The party said in a statement that the court's decision meant that the IGI report on the "rogue unit" remained part of the court record and was public.

The report was attached to court papers by the EFF in its response to a hate speech complaint laid by Gordhan. Gordhan lodged the complaint in response to statements made by Malema outside the state capture commission in November 2018.