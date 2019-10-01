Mboweni won't say if Bosasa tax inquiry will look into CR17 donation

“Due to the confidentiality provisions contained in the TAA, Sars is accordingly not in a position to provide any specific information pertaining to the ambit of the inquiry outside of the specified provisions,” he said.

Mboweni explained what a tax inquiry was, the legislative provisions governing tax inquiries and the process Sars follows when a matter comes to their attention. He defined a tax inquiry as a formal process with witnesses subpoenaed and evidence led under oath or solemn declaration, but it remains an information gathering mechanism.

He said Sars had an independent case selection methodology to protect the governance of how matters were followed up to ensure there was a verifiable trail that informed how cases were selected.

When a matter came to the attention of Sars, it was reviewed and evaluated to ensure the validity or merit of the case. Once the revenue service had applied its mind and possible grounds were established, the case was investigated further. Should additional information be required, there were a number of instruments at Sars' disposal that could be used to collect relevant information.

These included:

A request for relevant material

Producing relevant material in person during an interview at a Sars office

An inspection, audit or criminal investigation

A tax inquiry before a presiding officer, and search and seizure.

He said based on the facts of the case, the most appropriate investigative approach would be selected.

Mboweni said before an inquiry into the tax affairs of a person could be held, Sars needed to apply through an ex parte application to a judge of the high court for an order designating a person to act as a presiding officer. The order would also be specific to the ambit of the inquiry.

“According to section 56 of the TAA, the tax inquiry is private and confidential. The secrecy provisions of the TAA apply to all the persons present at questioning, including the persons being questioned,” he said.

The minister said information disclosed during an inquiry constitutes taxpayer information and is subject to the confidentiality provisions of the TAA.

The information obtained during the inquiry would be used by Sars to conduct investigations into the taxpayer’s affairs to establish whether they complied with their obligation in terms of the relevant tax acts administered by the commissioner for Sars.

Sars launched the inquiry into Bosasa to establish facts about allegations that the company had over the years dodged its tax obligations.