State shelled out R5m employing family of Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli

Seven members of former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli's family who were appointed in the division in 2010 are said to have cost the state about R5m in salaries and expenses, although some spent their time shopping or visiting family in other provinces.

Crime Intelligence officer Dhanajaya Naidoo told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday that he was put in charge of "handling" the family members and overseeing the administration of their expenses in the unit.

He told the commission on Monday that Mdluli and other senior officials allegedly used a 2010 recruitment drive as an instrument to illegally appoint or promote friends and family into the division.

The recruitment process, which saw 250 Crime Intelligence agents appointed without normal procedures being followed, was initiated by Mdluli and the division's secret service account finance boss Solomon Lazarus. Both men stand accused of looting the secret service account to finance overseas trips and luxury cars and maintain their private homes.