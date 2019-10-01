WATCH LIVE | Zondo continues to hear testimony related to law enforcement
Editor's note: Feed starts at 9:30am.
Testimony related to law enforcement from Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo continues on Tuesday at the commission of inquiry into state capture.
The former crime intelligence officer started testifying at the inquiry on Friday, describing how he came into contact with Hawks investigators in 2011.
Naidoo is in witness protection. His testimony is being held in camera in a secret location.
Naidoo is in witness protection after he penned a 2011 affidavit exposing corruption in crime intelligence, and the looting of the division's secret service account under its former boss, Richard Mdluli.
Naidoo's affidavit served as the foundation for investigations into Mdluli, other senior crime intelligence officers and cabinet ministers by seasoned Hawks investigator Colonel Kobus Roelofse.
Naidoo was also a culprit, admitting to have submitted about R100,000 worth of false claims paid out by the secret service account before he turned state witness.