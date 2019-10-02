WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission hears Tom Moyane's application to cross-examine Pravin Gordhan

The state capture commission is hearing a second application from former SA Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane to cross examine public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday morning.

Col Dhanajaya Naidoo is due to complete his testimony at the commission later on Wednesday.

On Tuesday Naidoo testified that Nathi Mthethwa may have been gifted a lavish Mercedes-Benz purchased by Crime Intelligence's secret service account during his tenure as police minister in 2009.