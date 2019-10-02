Politics

WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission hears Tom Moyane's application to cross-examine Pravin Gordhan

02 October 2019 - 10:25 By TimesLIVE

The state capture commission is hearing a second application from former SA Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane to cross examine public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday morning. 

Col Dhanajaya Naidoo is due to complete his testimony at the commission later on Wednesday.

On Tuesday Naidoo testified that Nathi Mthethwa may have been gifted a lavish Mercedes-Benz purchased by Crime Intelligence's secret service account during his tenure as police minister in 2009.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Naidoo told the state capture inquiry that the E-Class Mercedes was specifically purchased for Mthethwa, who is currently the sports, arts and culture minister.

Naidoo, who is now in witness protection, said he personally delivered the car to Mthethwa's Pretoria residence.

Naidoo said the car was purchased for about R373,000 using funds from the secret service account.

The commission has previously heard how the account was looted by senior Crime Intelligence officials, including the division's former boss Richard Mdluli, to purchase luxury vehicles, bribe journalists and pay for overseas flights and accommodation.

