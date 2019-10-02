'We insist on our right to fairness': Tom Moyane's fresh bid to cross-examine Pravin Gordhan

It was round two for embattled former revenue service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane's bid to cross-examine public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who is chairing the commission, heard another legal to-and-fro between Moyane's legal representative, Dali Mpofu, and Gordhan's, Michelle le Roux. It pertained to another appeal for Moyane to be allowed to cross-examine Gordhan at the commission.

Mpofu first argued for cross-examination in March, but Zondo denied the application, saying Moyane did not clearly identify which parts of Gordhan's statement he disputed or denied.

However, Zondo asked for a clarificatory affidavit from Gordhan on claims he made when he testified at the commission in 2018.

It related to confusion about statements Gordhan made about Moyane, in which he said Moyane, in his capacity as Sars commissioner in 2016, laid charges against Gordhan relating to the early retirement of his predecessor, Ivan Pillay, and the establishment of what later became known as the Sars “rogue unit”.