'The DA needs to decide whether that's a fight it wants or not': Mmusi Maimane

“I am going to continue the fight that I have put forward and the DA needs to decide whether that's a fight it wants or not.”

These are the words of DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who has called for investigations into allegations about his house in Cape Town and a luxury car that was reportedly donated by former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.

Last month, City Press and Rapport reported that Maimane “over-declared” a R3.85m property he lives in with his family. It is registered in the name of Durban businessman Wessel Jacobs.

On Sunday, Rapport newspaper alleged that he received a Toyota Fortuner from Jooste.

However, Maimane denied the allegation, saying it was a “smear campaign” against him.