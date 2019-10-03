Politics

WATCH | State capture: Who has been implicated in Crime Intelligence 'slush fund' matter

03 October 2019 - 06:00 By MultimediaaLIVE

Flights, holidays, luxury vehicles, paying off journalists' cars and upgraded security in private homes are just some of the things the Crime Intelligence “slush fund” allegedly went towards.

The state capture inquiry heard testimony over the past two weeks about the fund from former Crime Intelligence officer Col Dhanajaya Naidoo and Hawks investigator Kobus Roelofse.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Naidoo's testimony is being held in camera from a secret location, as he is in witness protection.

The commission heard that journalists, ministers and government officials had allegedly benefited from the account.

Some have denied the allegations and none have testified before the commission. Evidence is ongoing.

2 days ago

2 days ago

