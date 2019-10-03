WATCH LIVE | State capture: Free State agriculture head Peter Thabethe testifies

The commission of inquiry into state capture is hearing testimony from former Free State agriculture head of department Peter Thabethe on Thursday.

Thabethe's testimony was postponed last month after his legal team withdrew from representing him.

He will be giving evidence about his role in the controversial Vrede dairy farm project in the Free State.

Over R200 million in public funds was channeled into the project, led by a Gupta linked company Estina, promoted as a tool by the provincial government to benefit black emerging farmers.