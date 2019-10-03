WATCH LIVE | State capture: Free State agriculture head Peter Thabethe testifies
Editor's note: Feed starts at 14:00
The commission of inquiry into state capture is hearing testimony from former Free State agriculture head of department Peter Thabethe on Thursday.
Thabethe's testimony was postponed last month after his legal team withdrew from representing him.
He will be giving evidence about his role in the controversial Vrede dairy farm project in the Free State.
Over R200 million in public funds was channeled into the project, led by a Gupta linked company Estina, promoted as a tool by the provincial government to benefit black emerging farmers.
On Wednesday police whistleblower Col Dhanajaya Naidoo testified, denying that he turned himself over to the Hawks in 2011 to avoid prosecution for his role in looting Crime Intelligence's secret service account.
Naidoo, who is in witness protection, spent his fourth and last day testifying in camera on Wednesday. He apologised for what he did while employed in Crime Intelligence.