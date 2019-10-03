Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Free State agriculture head Peter Thabethe testifies

Editor's note: Feed starts at 14:00

03 October 2019 - 13:57 By timeslive

The commission of inquiry into state capture is hearing testimony from former Free State agriculture head of department Peter Thabethe on Thursday.

Thabethe's testimony was postponed last month after his legal team withdrew from representing him.

He will be giving evidence about his role in the controversial Vrede dairy farm project in the Free State.

Over R200 million in public funds was channeled into the project, led by a Gupta linked company Estina, promoted as a tool by the provincial government to benefit black emerging farmers.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

On Wednesday police whistleblower Col Dhanajaya Naidoo testified, denying that he turned himself over to the Hawks in 2011 to avoid prosecution for his role in looting Crime Intelligence's secret service account.

Naidoo, who is in witness protection, spent his fourth and last day testifying in camera on Wednesday. He apologised for what he did while employed in Crime Intelligence.

READ MORE

State capture: Minister Nathi Mthethwa received car bought with Crime Intelligence cash

Nathi Mthethwa may have been gifted a lavish Mercedes-Benz purchased by Crime Intelligence's secret service account during his tenure as police ...
Politics
1 day ago

'My wife convinced me to come clean' - tearful state capture witness denies testifying to avoid prosecution

Police whistleblower Col Dhanajaya Naidoo denied that he turned himself over to the Hawks in 2011 to avoid prosecution for his role in looting Crime ...
Politics
23 hours ago

State capture: Ranjeni Munusamy explains car payment, wants to cross-examine witness

Senior Tiso Blackstar journalist Ranjeni Munusamy says a close family friend paid R143,000 to settle her car loan for her BMW convertible, but she ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X