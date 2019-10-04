Politics

DA man who took Maimane to task wants top party post

04 October 2019
The chair of the DA's federal executive James Selfe will step down in October.
Image: Trevor Samson/Business Day

Controversial  DA deputy federal chairperson Mike Waters has emerged as one of those hoping to take over from James Selfe as the party’s federal council chairperson.

The party on Friday released the names of those who will be contesting for the position at the federal council later this month.

This comes after Selfe decided to resign from his position in June this year, following a dismal performance by the DA in the May 8 general elections.

Waters was among a group of DA MPs who recently took Mmusi Maimane to task following a controversy over the party leader's rented house in Cape Town.

The DA on Friday cleared Maimane of any wrongdoing over the Cape Town house and a car donated for his use by controversial firm Steinhoff following a probe by its finance chief, Dion George.

Waters confronted Maimane about the issue of the house at the DA federal executive meeting last month.

Others DA figures who have thrown their names into the hat for the position of federal council chairperson include former party leader and Western Cape premier Helen Zille. Former DA Eastern Cape leader Athol Trollip, currently federal chairperson, is also vying for the powerful position, which would put whoever wins in charge of the party's day-to-day affairs.

Thomas Walters, a current deputy chairperson of federal council, has also made himself for the position.

The party released the names of the final contestants after nominations closed late on Friday.

