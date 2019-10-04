Free State agriculture head denies refusing to help Estina investigation

Former head of the Free State agriculture department, Peter Thabethe, has denied refusing help to the National Treasury when it launched an investigation into the controversial Estina dairy farm project in 2013.

Thabethe was grilled at the state capture inquiry on Friday as he concluded his testimony, with evidence leader Leah Gcabashe questioning him about his involvement in facilitating the partnership with the department and the Gupta-linked company Estina.

One of the focus points of Gcabashe's questions was a 2013 treasury investigation into the deal.

In their eventual report, the Treasury said Thabethe was "unwilling" to assist in facilitating a meeting between their investigators and Kamal Vasram, then sole director of Estina.

In eluding investigators, Vasram relied on a confidentiality clause in Estina's agreement with the department. Vasram referred investigators to Thabethe, saying they needed his permission to investigate Estina.

"The investigation team did discuss the matter with me, requesting that I give them permission to investigate. I would only give permission to do the investigation with the inclusion of the department," Thabethe said.