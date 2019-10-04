IN QUOTES | 'You've built a non-racial society,' Ramaphosa tells Rhema Bible Church

Rhema Bible Church in Randburg celebrated its 40th anniversary on Wednesday evening and President Cyril Ramaphosa gathered with the congregation to mark the celebration and deliver an address.

Ramaphosa praised the racial diversity in the church, saying it mirrored the SA he wants to see. Here are five quotes from his address:

Rhema church is rooted in building SA

“Rhema Ministries and Pastor Ray are venerable South African institutions, deeply rooted in our national life and enriching the body politic. Since January 1979, you have been a constant and reassuring presence: taking a strong stand against apartheid and all forms of social injustice.”

Gender-based violence

“We will all have felt just how dark the national mood became a few weeks ago when anger and antagonism that had been simmering below the surface burst out in acts of violence. We all felt the deep sense of shame as we heard the cries of the women and children of this country to just be able to walk freely in the land of their birth.”

Racial diversity

“In all your diversity, as people of faith, you have taken upon yourselves the task of building a non-racial society where the equal worth of every person is recognised and affirmed. You have understood that building a non-racial society requires that you work to make a material difference in the lives of our people.”

Unemployment

“Others worry about receiving the dreaded notice of their retrenchment, and of who will then feed their families. At times like these, it would be easy to be overwhelmed but we South Africans are of sterner mettle.”

Rebuilding SA

“My call to each and every one of you this evening is to recommit yourselves to being part of restoring this country, and to remind us that despite all the turbulence, there is still so much good that exists, and that must be harnessed.”