Politics

Mmusi Maimane under attack: five must-read stories

04 October 2019 - 05:53 By Unathi Nkanjeni
DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Embattled DA leader Mmusi Maimane continues to make headlines as he faces criticism over the alleged use of a car sponsored by former Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste.

Here are five must-read stories on the politician.

Heated meeting

On September 29, DA MP Mike Waters confronted Maimane at a heated meeting of the party's federal executive, demanding answers over a lease scandal involving his rented Cape Town home.

Sunday Times reported that insiders said Waters told the meeting he wanted to see proof that Maimane was paying rent for the house from his own pocket.

DA foes press Mmusi on who pays his rent

DA MP Mike Waters confronted party leader Mmusi Maimane at a heated meeting of its federal executive last week, demanding answers over a lease ...
News
5 days ago

Donated luxury Toyota

On the same day, news broke that Maimane was driving a white Toyota Fortuner “donated” by former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.

Rapport alleged that he continued driving the car, despite being warned by party colleagues about potential damage to the reputation of the DA.

Mmusi Maimane drove SUV 'donated' by Steinhoff's Markus Jooste - report

DA leader Mmusi Maimane drove around in a white Toyota Fortuner "donated" by Markus Jooste, former chief executive of the scandal-hit retailer ...
Politics
4 days ago

Politicians throw shade

On September 30, Maimane denied the allegation, saying it was a “smear campaign” against him.

However, members of the EFF and ANC did not miss the opportunity to throw shade at the leader of the opposition party.

Politicians react to Mmusi Maimane's 'Steinhoff-sponsored car' scandal: 'Hope you enjoyed church today'

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has raised eyebrows after allegations that he drove a Steinhoff-sponsored SUV, despite being warned not to
Politics
4 days ago

Social media weighs in

Social media also weighed in on the luxury car allegation. Many suspected that forces within the DA were trying to remove Maimane.

“The DA really wants Mmusi Maimane out as its leader. Last week they exposed his rented house owned by a businessman. Mike Waters had a heated argument with him on this matter in their meeting,” commented one person.

WATCH | Mzansi weighs in on Mmusi Maimane's Steinhoff 'donation'

Many suspect that forces within the DA are trying to remove its leader
Politics
3 days ago

Fighting the fight

On Wednesday, Maimane dismissed both claims, saying he will continue fighting to prove his innocence.

“I am going to continue the fight that I have put forward and the DA needs to decide whether that's a fight it wants or not.”

'The DA needs to decide whether that's a fight it wants or not': Mmusi Maimane

The DA leader says he will continue to fight to prove his innocence
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X