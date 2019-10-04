Politics

WATCH LIVE | Peter Thabethe continues his testimony at state capture inquiry

04 October 2019 - 09:50 By TimesLIVE

Former head of the Free State agriculture department Peter Thabethe will continue his testimony at the state capture commission on Friday.


He is giving evidence about his role in the controversial Vrede dairy farm project in that province.

More than R200m in public funds was channelled into the project, led by Gupta-linked company Estina and promoted as a tool by the provincial government to benefit emerging black farmers.

The hearing continues. 

