Duduzane 'completely refutes' being at meeting where massive bribe was offered

Duduzane Zuma has denied allegations that he was present at a meeting when former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana was offered a massive bribe to award a contract to a company linked to the Gupta family.

Dukwana previously told the commission that Rajesh Gupta offered him R2m a month as a kickback for helping the family secure a multibillion-rand construction job in the province. The meeting allegedly took place at the Gupta family's Saxonwold home.

He said Ace Magashule, who was Free State premier at the time, took him to Saxonwold without his knowledge of where they were going. Dukwana said he immediately recognised Zuma and Gupta business ally Iqbal Sharma at the house.