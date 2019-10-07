Duduzane Zuma asked why meetings were held at Gupta mansion, not his own home 600m away

Zuma, a known long-time business associate of the Gupta family who has served as a director in a number of their companies, said Jonas knew where they were heading.

"He knew exactly where we were going and he knew exactly who we were going to meet and why," he said.

Mokoena then asked why he was chosen to facilitate a meeting between two friends to discuss a rumour.

"I was not chosen; I decided to put the meeting together. The reason for that is on the one side, they are very good friends and have know each other for a long time. You have a situation where there are a number of issues ... I raised these matters over a period of time with [Hlongwane]. I said to him can we resolve this and he left the matter in my hands," he said.

"I don’t see it as strange that an unknown entity tries to resolve an issue. I’m the one who raised the issue with [Hlongwane] ... As the younger guy, I said to him this needs to happen. And he said if you are putting your neck on the line, you need to be part of the meeting. I was the horse’s mouth."

Zuma's testimony is continuing.