Duduzane Zuma has 'no idea' why Mcebisi Jonas would lie about Guptas

Duduzane Zuma says he has “no idea” why former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas would lie about the Gupta family allegedly trying to bribe and threaten him into taking over the finance minister post.

“I think you also need to know why my version was never asked for,” the son of former president Jacob Zuma testified at the Zondo commission on Monday.

He asserted that then public protector Thuli Madonsela had not give him a “fair shot” at giving his side of the story.

Zuma junior said he had been contacted by Madonsela’s office at the time she was conducting her “State of Capture” investigation - which led to the establishment of the Zondo commission - but was not able to give her an interview because he was out of the country. By the time he returned, her report had already been released.

Zuma told deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo that he was “very integral” to Madonsela’s investigation.