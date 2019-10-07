Maimane says DA review is 'not a referendum' on leadership performance

The Sunday Times reported that the panel would be recommending to the federal council that the DA should go into an early congress to elect new leadership, and that should the proposed early congress be convened, Maimane should not avail himself for election as the party was in need of new leaders.

The other recommendation would be for leadership changes in DA-led metros such as Tshwane, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Maimane also revealed in the letter that he would be meeting the four candidates running for the position of federal council chair to request that internal campaigning was conducted in an upstanding and non-divisive manner.

“Rather than slating the party and its leadership in public, candidates ought to demonstrate to delegates what they have to offer the party,” he said.

In the letter, headlined “Status of the party and the way forward”, Maimane acknowledged that the party found itself “in a tough space”, both internally and externally. He described this as a defining moment for its direction, and that of the nation.

He appealed to all public representatives and members of the DA to conduct themselves in a way which strengthens the party and not weakens it.

“The behaviour of some members is unhelpful to the party, whether it be a media interview, social posts, or other forms of public communication. This behaviour stops today,” he wrote.

“Our opponents are relishing this behaviour while South Africa suffers as a consequence. We ought to be dispensers of hope, bringing together South Africans on the basis of shared values. However, it appears some are intent on doing the very opposite."