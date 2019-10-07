Politics

POLL | Are calls for DA leader Mmusi Maimane to step down justified?

07 October 2019 - 09:21 By Cebelihle Bhengu
DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
Image: Twitter/Mmusi Maimane

Calls for Mmusi Maimane to quit as DA leader have allegedly been supported by former party leader Tony Leon and founder and former chair of Capitec Bank Michiel le Roux. This is according to a Sunday Times report, which said the calls came out of “concern” for the party's future.

They followed two scathing media reports by Rapport and City Press, which revealed that Maimane declared a nearly R4m Claremont, Cape Town, house as his own. In fact, he rents it from Durban businessman Wessel Jacobs.

Another report revealed that Maimane drove a Toyota SUV, which was donated by former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste. The report alleged that Maimane refused to return the car at a time the company was embroiled in a fraud scandal, despite warnings to do so.

The DA leader said the reports were a smear campaign and was last week cleared of any financial wrongdoing during an internal DA investigation.

Despite this, calls for him to step down continue. 

