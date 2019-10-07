SA's economy depends on good relations with African countries, says Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised the need to promote economic integration on the continent, saying the growth of SA's economy depends on trade with other African countries.

He said this in his weekly newsletter, which this week focused on last week's state visit to SA by Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Ramaphosa, for trade among African countries to work, Nigeria and SA, as the continent's largest economies, needed to maintain good relations.

This comes after foreigners living in SA, including Nigerians, were attacked last month, causing a diplomatic fallout between the two countries.

This prompted Buhari to visit SA, which Ramaphosa said was “an extremely successful visit”.