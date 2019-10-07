Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Duduzane Zuma takes the stand

Editor's note: Feed starts at 10am

07 October 2019 - 10:03 By TimesLIVE

Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, is taking the stand at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday.

Former head of the Free State agriculture department, Peter Thabethe, testified on Friday.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

He gave evidence about his role in the controversial Vrede dairy farm project in that province.

More than R200m in public funds was channelled into the project, led by Gupta-linked company Estina and promoted as a tool by the provincial government to benefit emerging black farmers.

Free State agriculture head denies refusing to help Estina investigation

Former head of the Free State agriculture department, Peter Thabethe, has denied refusing help to National Treasury when they launched an ...
Politics
2 days ago

These are the questions Zondo wants Zuma to answer

The state capture inquiry has sent former president Jacob Zuma 80 questions about the evidence given against him in its hearings.
Politics
3 days ago

WATCH | State capture: Who has been implicated in Crime Intelligence 'slush fund' matter

Flights, holidays, luxury vehicles, paying off journalists' cars and upgraded security in private homes are just some of the things the Crime ...
Politics
4 days ago

