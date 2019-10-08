DA asks parliament to summon Ipid to explain premature closure of cases

The Democratic Alliance has asked parliament to summon the acting head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Victor Senna, and former Ipid head Robert McBride to appear before parliament.

This follows revelations by Viewfinder that the directorate had for years been closing cases without properly investigating them.

“It is alleged this practice was designed to manipulate Ipid’s targets in order to attract additional funding from National Treasury,” DA shadow minister of police Andrew Whitfield said in a letter to the chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on police, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, on Tuesday.

Whitfield said these were serious allegations of misconduct and fraud which required a full interrogation by parliament.

“This alleged criminality on the part of Ipid does not only defraud the state of millions, but it also robs victims and their families of justice,” Whitfield said.

In the letter to Joemat-Pettersson, Whitfield said the investigation was based on public protector reports dating back as far as 2012 and on McBride’s testimony at the Zondo commission.

Whitfield said Ipid had since denied these allegations.

“However, it is apparent this investigation followed a clear paper trail and its findings require scrutiny by the portfolio committee. If these allegations are true, it is a serious offence as Ipid clearly misled parliament and the public in its annual reports,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield said the DA would pursue the matter to its conclusion.