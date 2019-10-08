Politics

DA asks parliament to summon Ipid to explain premature closure of cases

08 October 2019 - 12:57 By ERNEST MABUZA
In a letter sent to chairperson of the portfolio committee on police, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, DA shadow minister of police Andrew Whitfield said serious allegations of misconduct and fraud in the Independent Police Investigative Directorate required a full interrogation by parliament. File photo.
In a letter sent to chairperson of the portfolio committee on police, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, DA shadow minister of police Andrew Whitfield said serious allegations of misconduct and fraud in the Independent Police Investigative Directorate required a full interrogation by parliament. File photo.
Image: TREVOR SAMSON

The Democratic Alliance has asked parliament to summon the acting head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Victor Senna, and former Ipid head Robert McBride to appear before parliament.

This follows revelations by Viewfinder that the directorate had for years been closing cases without properly investigating them.

“It is alleged this practice was designed to manipulate Ipid’s targets in order to attract additional funding from National Treasury,” DA shadow minister of police Andrew Whitfield said in a letter to the chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on police, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, on Tuesday.

Whitfield said these were serious allegations of misconduct and fraud which required a full interrogation by parliament.

“This alleged criminality on the part of Ipid does not only defraud the state of millions, but it also robs victims and their families of justice,” Whitfield said.

In the letter to Joemat-Pettersson, Whitfield said the investigation was based on public protector reports dating back as far as 2012 and on McBride’s testimony at the Zondo commission.

Whitfield said Ipid had since denied these allegations.

“However, it is apparent this investigation followed a clear paper trail and its findings require scrutiny by the portfolio committee. If these allegations are true, it is a serious offence as Ipid clearly misled parliament and the public in its annual reports,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield said the DA would pursue the matter to its conclusion.

308 cases finalised in a day: whistle-blower accuses Ipid of covering up police brutality

Leaked memos, reports, correspondence, a signed affidavit and a statement to the state capture inquiry contained whistleblower allegations that ...
News
6 hours ago

POLL | Robert McBride a deputy public protector candidate - what are your thoughts?

Former Ipid boss Robert McBride is in the running for the deputy public protector job. What are your thoughts?
News
1 week ago

McBride among 28 people who have applied for deputy public protector job

Twenty-eight people have applied to become the next deputy public protector.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

'Duduzane Zuma did not tell the truth': Thuli Madonsela on Zuma's state capture ...
'I'm the face of corruption': Duduzane Zuma lists his state capture grievances
X