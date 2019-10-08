DA’s Mike Waters slams BEE, says the party needs to go back to its old ways

In an interview on 702, Waters said the party needed to let go of policies such as BEE and return to its “roots of classical liberalism and non-racialism”.

“I believe we need to reconnect with our voters, as we are losing votes.

“We continue to bleed voters and we do so because we are not connecting with them."

He said the DA would resonate with a lot of voters if it dropped race-based issues.

“We need to drop issues like race-based BEE and become the party of opportunity and aspiration. I believe that will resonate with the majority of voters in the country."

Waters said race-based policies didn't work, adding that they were discriminatory.

“The reason I oppose race-based policies is that they are discriminatory and they do not work. If BEE worked, there wouldn't be 10 million people unemployed — a vast majority of which is black.

“We need to look at another method on how to spread opportunities in order to uplift people and BEE is not that.”

Waters is one of four senior members competing for a federal council chairperson position in the DA.

TimesLIVE reported that former DA leader Helen Zille, the party's federal chairperson Athol Trollip and its acting federal chair, Thomas Walters, were also competing for the position.