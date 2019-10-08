Duduzane Zuma says he is unfairly 'looked at as the face of corruption'

Former president Jacob Zuma's son and Gupta business associate Duduzane Zuma says he is not corrupt, but a victim of a “political storm” in SA.

Zuma, who was being re-examined by his legal representatives at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, said he had suffered from the consequences of being labelled corrupt for his alleged role in state capture.

He made the remarks in his closing statement to the commission after answering allegations lodged against him on Monday.

At the commission, he mainly stands accused of using his relationship with his father to facilitate meetings between prominent politicians, state officials and the Gupta brothers.