Duduzane Zuma says he is unfairly 'looked at as the face of corruption'
Former president Jacob Zuma's son and Gupta business associate Duduzane Zuma says he is not corrupt, but a victim of a “political storm” in SA.
Zuma, who was being re-examined by his legal representatives at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, said he had suffered from the consequences of being labelled corrupt for his alleged role in state capture.
He made the remarks in his closing statement to the commission after answering allegations lodged against him on Monday.
At the commission, he mainly stands accused of using his relationship with his father to facilitate meetings between prominent politicians, state officials and the Gupta brothers.
“There have been quite a few consequences. There are three levels to this scenario that need to be satisfied: the first being political, then legal and perception ... The court of public opinion is driven by a narrative that stems from media reports,” he said.
“I'm looked at as criminal, I’m looked at as the face of corruption, the guy who has plundered trillions from the economy ... I’m not corrupt, I have never taken any money from anybody.”
He said there was “political play in the background” of investigations into him.
“There have been a lot of legal repercussions stemming out of all sorts of investigations or lack of investigation. I have had to walk in and out of courtrooms ... I was labelled a fugitive, I was in so-called self-imposed exile. I was not,” he said.
“We will all be fooling ourselves to think there hasn’t been political play in the background. If we look back in hindsight the history speaks [for] itself ... I believe I’m unfortunately caught in a political storm.”