Helen Zille says she can bring 'unity and stability' back to the DA

Former DA leader Helen Zille is campaigning hard for the party's most powerful position - federal chairperson - insisting that she was asked to re-enter politics in an effort to help boost the official opposition.

TimesLIVE reported that Zille was gunning for the position following reports that embattled DA leader Mmusi Maimane was under threat of removal.

According to Sunday Times, former party head Tony Leon asked Maimane to resign.

This after allegations over his lifestyle prompted an internal investigation into his rented Cape Town home and a Steinhoff-linked luxury car.