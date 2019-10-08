Herman Mashaba: 'Far right-wing' IRR has done 'too much damage' to the DA

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has slammed the Institute for Race Relations (IRR), saying it has a "racist strategy" and it admires "the evil apartheid past".

This after the institute called for South Africans to pressure the DA to "expel racist leaders, stamp out corruption, stop race-based policies, break off its alliance with the EFF, and appoint good leaders".

In a series of tweets, Mashaba said the "DA has been hijacked by a far right-wing organisation".