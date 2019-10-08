I’m going nowhere, says confident, calm, unfazed Mmusi Maimane

Confident, calm and seemingly unfazed by the calls for him to step down, embattled DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Monday said he would not resign as he had been elected by delegates at an elective congress — and not by individuals.

In arguably his toughest week at the helm of the official opposition, Maimane seemed focused when he embarked on an oversight visit in Komani.

There have been growing calls for him to resign following the party’s poor showing at the general and provincial elections, with former leader Tony Leon reportedly one of the party leaders who have asked Maimane to step down.

Maimane told DispatchLIVE that no particular individual selected a leader or deselected a leader in the DA.

“It is the congress that elects leadership. It is the congress of the people of the DA who are committed to the vision of SA for all, who elect leaders.