State capture: Agriculture department was 'excited' about Estina dairy farm ... until Treasury pulled the plug

"When we received the instruction from Treasury, the first thing you do is abide by their request. Because we were sold on the project and we really wanted to see this anchor within the Free State, we then sent a letter of intention to withhold the funds," she said.

"We then received a response from the province which then outlined all the approvals of executive authorities. We initiated a letter back to the province requesting that to resolve this dispute … and we now need to meet as parties to resolve this. Before that meeting we then decided to go on a site visit to confirm our technical facts.

"When we approved there were a number of questions the panel asked. One of them was a feasibility study. It was also not issued to us on site, the business plan presentation was also not made. They could also not provide us evidence of their application for water rights."

She said the department then instructed that the funding be diverted to other projects in the province.