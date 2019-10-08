WATCH | 'He has lied': Thuli Madonsela takes on Duduzane Zuma over state capture testimony

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has come out guns blazing, denying Duduzane Zuma’s claim at the Zondo commission that she did not give him a chance to comment before she released her report into state capture.

Madonsela spoke to journalists at the Brandvlei prison in the Western Cape on Tuesday when she attended the Ubuntu Learning awards ceremony at the prison. The initiative, a first of its kind, saw students from Stellenbosch University and prisoners “studying an intensive interdisciplinary short course together since March”.

“The aim of the Ubuntu Learning short course is to promote social justice and rehumanise learning through collaboration, community-building and connectedness,” the university said.

But the media’s interest in Madonsela’s response to former president Jacob Zuma’s son eclipsed the significance of the event.

“I thought that is what you want to know,” Madonsela responded when asked about Duduzane's testimony.

“Mr Zuma has told an untruth. The harsh word would be he has lied by saying I and the investigations team did not give him an opportunity to present his side of the story.