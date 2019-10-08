WATCH | 'I'm the face of corruption': Duduzane Zuma lists his grievances
08 October 2019 - 13:23
Duduzane Zuma was questioned by his lawyer, Piet Louw, at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.
Zuma reiterated his stance on events discussed the day before, specifically his part in the alleged Gupta-led “bribe” meeting with former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.
He brought up three grievances he has faced during state capture proceedings, namely: defamation of character, the legality of his arrest and being caught in a political storm.
Zuma has completed his testimony and stated his willingness to comply, despite saying, with a coy look on his face, that he didn't want to see Judge Raymond Zondo again.
LISTEN | Duduzane's testimony day 2 - A victim of a “political storm”