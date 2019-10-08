‘What bribes?’ Duduzane swats aside Gupta claims

It never happened.

That was the gist of the testimony by a confident and elegantly dressed Duduzane Zuma who swanned into the state capture inquiry on Monday, ready with answers to a barrage of questions.

These centred on his alleged facilitation of meetings between the influential Gupta family and high-ranking politicians.

The son of former president Jacob Zuma arrived in a smart two-piece navy-blue suit alongside a swarm of legal representatives and family members, his demeanour akin to that of his father when he appeared at the same commission: calm, jubilant and cocksure.