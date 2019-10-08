Politics

‘What bribes?’ Duduzane swats aside Gupta claims

08 October 2019 - 05:57 By Amil Umraw
Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, takes the stand at the state capture commission in Johannesburg.
Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, takes the stand at the state capture commission in Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

It never happened.

That was the gist of the testimony by a confident and elegantly dressed Duduzane Zuma who swanned into the state capture inquiry on Monday, ready with answers to a barrage of questions.

These centred on his alleged facilitation of meetings between the influential Gupta family and high-ranking politicians.

The son of former president Jacob Zuma arrived in a smart two-piece navy-blue suit alongside a swarm of legal representatives and family members, his demeanour akin to that of his father when he appeared at the same commission: calm, jubilant and cocksure.

 

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

'I happen to be a lampshade': Duduzane’s side of events in 5 quotes
Styling at the Daisies | Five of the best dressed at Rocking the Daisies 2019
X