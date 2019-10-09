Angelo Agrizzi in state capture hot seat again on Wednesday

"Wakeford told us that George Papadakis [a senior Sars official] could resolve all the issues... Bosasa entered into an agreement with Wakeford to pay him the amount of R100,000 a month as a fee for providing services in relation to the Sars investigation," Agrizzi told the commission.

Wakeford was put on special leave after the allegations emerged.

"In the light of the latest media developments where the Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford's name was mentioned in the list of individuals who are said to have benefited from the Bosasa group, and subsequent confirmation with the commission of inquiry into state capture, the CEO has requested special leave," Armscor said in a statement at the time.

"Armscor can confirm that the organisation has not done any work and has no known commercial contract with the Bosasa Group, now called African Global Corporations.

"The board of Armscor has since granted Mr Wakeford special leave as per his request until further notice. This is in order to allow him time to prepare his evidence for the commission," the company said.