Politics

Angelo Agrizzi in state capture hot seat again on Wednesday

09 October 2019 - 06:00 By Amil Umraw
Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi will be cross-examined by Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford on Wednesday.
Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi will be cross-examined by Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford on Wednesday.
Image: Alaister Russell

Angelo Agrizzi will take the stand at the state capture inquiry once again on Wednesday - this time facing cross-examination by Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford.

The state arms company boss was granted leave to cross-examine Agrizzi after startling allegations made during the former Bosasa boss's testimony in January that Wakeford was on Bosasa's payroll.

Agrizzi, formerly an executive at the controversial facilities company, said Wakeford received R100,000 every month to help stifle investigations into Bosasa by the SA Revenue Service (Sars).


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

"Wakeford told us that George Papadakis [a senior Sars official] could resolve all the issues... Bosasa entered into an agreement with Wakeford to pay him the amount of R100,000 a month as a fee for providing services in relation to the Sars investigation," Agrizzi told the commission.

Wakeford was put on special leave after the allegations emerged.

"In the light of the latest media developments where the Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford's name was mentioned in the list of individuals who are said to have benefited from the Bosasa group, and subsequent confirmation with the commission of inquiry into state capture, the CEO has requested special leave," Armscor said in a statement at the time.

"Armscor can confirm that the organisation has not done any work and has no known commercial contract with the Bosasa Group, now called African Global Corporations.

"The board of Armscor has since granted Mr Wakeford special leave as per his request until further notice. This is in order to allow him time to prepare his evidence for the commission," the company said.

MORE

WATCH | 'He has lied': Thuli Madonsela takes on Duduzane Zuma over state capture testimony

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has come out guns blazing, denying Duduzane Zuma’s claim at the Zondo Commission that she did not give him a ...
Politics
17 hours ago

State capture: Agriculture department was 'excited' about Estina dairy farm ... until Treasury pulled the plug

The agriculture department withheld a R53m grant to the Free State for the controversial Estina dairy project because it could not provide a ...
Politics
17 hours ago

State capture: Gupta-linked company's ties to Duduzane Zuma 'not an issue'

Duduzane Zuma said on Monday that he saw no conflict of interest in his company holding a stake in a Gupta-linked company that received substantial ...
Politics
1 day ago

LISTEN | ‘What bribes?’ Duduzane swats aside Gupta claims

It never happened.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Parliament seeks 'drastic action' for 'sexist' tweets promoting reading Politics

Latest Videos

Man killed as police corner gang following Cresta mall robbery
'Duduzane Zuma did not tell the truth': Thuli Madonsela on Zuma's state capture ...
X