Angelo Agrizzi in state capture hot seat again on Wednesday
Angelo Agrizzi will take the stand at the state capture inquiry once again on Wednesday - this time facing cross-examination by Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford.
The state arms company boss was granted leave to cross-examine Agrizzi after startling allegations made during the former Bosasa boss's testimony in January that Wakeford was on Bosasa's payroll.
Agrizzi, formerly an executive at the controversial facilities company, said Wakeford received R100,000 every month to help stifle investigations into Bosasa by the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
"Wakeford told us that George Papadakis [a senior Sars official] could resolve all the issues... Bosasa entered into an agreement with Wakeford to pay him the amount of R100,000 a month as a fee for providing services in relation to the Sars investigation," Agrizzi told the commission.
Wakeford was put on special leave after the allegations emerged.
"In the light of the latest media developments where the Armscor CEO Kevin Wakeford's name was mentioned in the list of individuals who are said to have benefited from the Bosasa group, and subsequent confirmation with the commission of inquiry into state capture, the CEO has requested special leave," Armscor said in a statement at the time.
"Armscor can confirm that the organisation has not done any work and has no known commercial contract with the Bosasa Group, now called African Global Corporations.
"The board of Armscor has since granted Mr Wakeford special leave as per his request until further notice. This is in order to allow him time to prepare his evidence for the commission," the company said.