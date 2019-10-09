From fake news to intra-African trade: Cyril Ramaphosa's second newsletter

Buhari's state visit

Ramaphosa described the meeting as an “extremely successful visit”.

He said he welcomed the “valuable and constructive discussion” with Buhari on the attacks.

“President Buhari and I both firmly believe that the prosperity and stability of our two nations — and all other countries on the continent — requires that South Africa and Nigeria have strong relations at an economic, trade, social, political, diplomatic and people-to-people level.

“We were both clear in our condemnation of attacks against foreign nationals in South Africa, as well as reprisal actions against South African interests in Nigeria.

Ramaphosa said they agreed that South Africans in Nigeria and Nigerians in SA needed to respect and obey the laws of their host countries.

“Importantly, we agreed to set up an ‘early warning mechanism’ through which our two countries can share information, co-ordinate efforts and act to prevent any recurrence,” he said.