IN QUOTES | Duduzane Zuma: 'I am not corrupt'

Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane insists he is not corrupt.

He appeared before the state capture inquiry, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, for the second day on Tuesday.

Here are five quotes from his testimony:

Fair opportunity

“The reason we are sitting here today at the state capture commission is based on the findings of the public protector report. Some of us have been integral to those investigations.

“We sit here alleged of all sorts of wrongdoing, corruption, bribery that’s been going on almost on a daily basis for about three years. So what I would have expected was a fair opportunity to represent or reflect on my side of the story, like I’m doing today.”

Face of corruption

“I'm looked at as a criminal, I'm looked at as the face of corruption, this guy that's plundered billions out of his country, which is not the case.

“I'd just like to say to the public out there: I'm not corrupt. I'm not taking any money from anyone. I never have and never will. I just want to make that clear.”