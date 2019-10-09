Parliament questions Ingonyama Trust audit finding

Questions remain over the future of the embattled Ingonyama Trust as MPs took it to task over its financial management and the role it plays in uplifting communities living on the land it holds.

In a heated meeting in parliament, MPs asked difficult questions of the trust, which received an adverse audit opinion from the auditor-general for the second consecutive year. An adverse opinion is the professional opinion made by the auditor-general to indicate that an entity's financial statements are misrepresented, misstated and do not accurately reflect its financial performance and health.

The trust received R21.4m from the state for the year under review. In its presentation, it revealed that it was getting R114m in rental revenue, but with only R38.8m of that being actual amounts invoiced and recoverable.

The Ingonyama Trust Board's Amin Mia decried the transfer payment from the state as not adequate to cater for their needs, saying their total budget requirement was R65.6m, and therefore they had an estimated shortfall of R44.1m. He requested the department of land reform to consider increasing their allocation, saying it was not realistic for the board to administer 2.8-million hectares of land with the funding they currently receive.