Ramaphosa sets up two new councils to fire up SA's struggling economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa used the first sitting of his presidential economic advisory council to announce that he will soon be appointing two more councils - one on investment and another on state-owned entities.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa met with the 18-member panel at his Tuynhuys offices in Cape Town.

In his opening remarks, the president said he hoped the economic advisory council would direct its efforts towards practical solutions to the complex and pressing challenges facing the economy.

“Our economy has lost its competitiveness, ranking 82nd among 190 countries in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index. Business confidence has reached historic lows,” said Ramaphosa.