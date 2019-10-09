Ranjeni Munusamy denies state capture claims, 'wants sight' of Crime Intelligence whistleblower

"When I inquired if anything was wrong, he simply informed me that everything was fine ... and did not communicate that any work had been done to my vehicle. Upon inspection of the vehicle, I did not identify any modifications, changes, repairs or work done to the vehicle at all, including to the tyres. To me, the vehicle was returned in the exact same condition. It was my understanding that my vehicle had just gone for an inspection and that no problems had been detected.

"I stress that I was not aware at all that any money had been spent by anyone - much less SAPS Crime Intelligence - to repair anything on my car, nor was I told that anything needed to be repaired," she said.

Munusamy also denies that she met with Naidoo over the BMW, which the Crime Intelligence whistleblower said happened "three or four times".

"The [shopping centre] incident is the only time that my vehicle has ever been collected - I assume by Col Naidoo - following my discussion with Gen Lalla," she said.

She added that for her to properly refute Naidoo's claims, she would need to know what he looks like.

"As Col Naidoo testified in camera, I cannot be sure of whether I ever met Col Naidoo, as he alleges. I would need to have sight of Col Naidoo or an approved photograph of him in order to verify whether he was in fact the individual that had taken my car for inspection and to determine whether I have in fact had any interactions with him, as he alleges.

"That is why I have requested [this] from the commission."

Munusamy also denied some of the specifics of Naidoo's testimony over the first incident involving the car, including that:

she was a "confidant" of Mphego;

the vehicle was collected from a petrol station near her home;

extensive repair work was done on the vehicle, including an alleged fault to her radio; and

the car was not returned for a week or two.

"There are numerous improbabilities and falsehoods contained in Col Naidoo's version of the first incident surrounding my vehicle," she said.

Munusamy also denied other claims made by Naidoo over two other instances where he claimed to have been asked to assist in helping her with the vehicle.

"I wish to state that I am extremely distressed that my name has been linked to these false claims. I am shocked by the implication by Col Naidoo that I knowingly benefitted from being paid by the SSA. This is not true," she said.

"If I am granted leave to cross-examine Col Naidoo and provide my own evidence ... I will demonstrate ... that the allegations are false and were made without due consideration for the true facts."